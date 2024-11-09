GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Edit Applications At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow |

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 application correction window will end tomorrow at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Applicants can visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official website, to modify their application. Candidates will have to pay ₹500 for each modification, including those to their name, date of birth, exam city preference, current paper, and the addition of a second paper.

Exam Date and Time:

The GATE exams are scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Thirty distinct test papers will be given in a CBT format during each three-hour exam. There will be two shifts for administering the tests each day: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to make the correction in the GATE 2025 application:

Step 1: Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official webpage.

Step 2: Click on the "Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025" link.

Step 3: Verify the fee prices for any changes, then click the offered link to open the new window.

Step 4: Enter your login information.

Step 5: Pay the following fee and make the necessary changes.

Step 6: Download and submit the confirmation page.

Step 7: For future use, save a printout of the same document.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know all the latest update information.