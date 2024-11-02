 GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details

GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 correction window has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to November 10, 2024.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 correction window has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to November 10, 2024. Candidates who have enrolled for the exam can modify their GATE 2025 application form by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The correction window was opened on October 31 and was initially set to close on November 6, 2024. 

Exam date and time

The dates of the GATE exams are February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Each exam will last three hours and consist of thirty different test papers administered in CBT format. The exams will be administered in two shifts each day, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM in the morning and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Read Also
GATE 2025: Application Correction Facility Begins; Check Details
article-image

How to make corrections in the GATE 2025 application:

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the "Application changes/modification link is now active for GATE 2025" link on the homepage. Observe the instructions found at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/application-fees.html.

Step 3: The screen will turn to a new page.

Step 4: Select "/goaps.iitr.ac.in" as the link.

Step 5: Sign in to your account and adjust as necessary.

Step 6: Click the submit button after paying the necessary fees.

Candidates are advised to visit the GATE 2025 official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details

GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details

XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30

XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30

AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4

AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2025 Released For SSLC And HSE; Check Full Schedule Here

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2025 Released For SSLC And HSE; Check Full Schedule Here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Direct Link Here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Direct Link Here