GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 correction window has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to November 10, 2024. Candidates who have enrolled for the exam can modify their GATE 2025 application form by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The correction window was opened on October 31 and was initially set to close on November 6, 2024.

Exam date and time

The dates of the GATE exams are February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Each exam will last three hours and consist of thirty different test papers administered in CBT format. The exams will be administered in two shifts each day, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM in the morning and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon.

How to make corrections in the GATE 2025 application:

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the "Application changes/modification link is now active for GATE 2025" link on the homepage. Observe the instructions found at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/application-fees.html.

Step 4: Select "/goaps.iitr.ac.in" as the link.

Step 5: Sign in to your account and adjust as necessary.

Step 6: Click the submit button after paying the necessary fees.

