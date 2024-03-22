GATE 2024 Score Card To Be Released Tomorrow At gate2024.iisc.ac.in

The eagerly awaited Graduate Admission Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 score card is now accessible for download. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) has released the link for accessing the score cards on its official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The GATE 2024 score card remains valid for three years. It serves as a crucial document for admission into postgraduate programs not only at IISc and IITs but also at various other participating institutes.

Important Dates and Fees

The downloading window for the GATE 2024 score card is open from May 31 to December 31.

During this period, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per test paper for downloading their score cards.

It's essential to note that starting from January 1, 2025, the IISc Bangalore will discontinue issuing score cards altogether.

How to Download

To download the GATE 2024 score card, candidates should follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Look for the 'GATE scorecard' link and click on it.

Enter the necessary details like enrollment ID and password.

Once authenticated, the score card will be displayed on the screen.

Don't forget to take a printout of the score card for your records.

Ensuring you have your GATE 2024 score card handy is crucial for your future academic pursuits.