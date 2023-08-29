GATE 2024 Registration: Application Form Likely To Open From August 30

GATE 2024 Registration begins. | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 has been rescheduled by IISc, Bengaluru. According to the media reports, the application process is likely to start from August 30, 2023. Once the registration begins, the interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. According to IISc, Bengaluru, "The application portal for GATE 2024 is expected to be open by August 30, 2023."

Previously slated to start on August 24, 2023, the GATE 2024 registration will involve a fee of Rs 1,800 for general category candidates and Rs 900 for reserved categories (SC/ST/PwD). Late registration will incur a fee of Rs 2,300, while for SC/ST/PwD, it will be Rs 1,400.

To be eligible for GATE 2024, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, or Humanities.

The registration procedure entails visiting gate2024.iisc.ac.in, clicking on the GATE application link, entering personal and academic details, uploading necessary documents, and making the application payment. Upon submission, candidates should save the registration form on their desktop/laptop for future reference.

Scheduled dates for GATE 2024 exam:

Last date to apply (without late fee): September 29, 2023

Last date to apply (with late fee): October 13, 2023

Admit card release date: January 13, 2024

Exam date: February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

Provisional Answer Key Release Date: February 21, 2024

Result announcement date: March 16, 2024

Application Fee for GATE 2024:

Female candidates/SC/ST/PwD (per test paper):

₹ 900

₹ 1400

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper):

₹ 1800

₹ 2300

GATE 2024 examination:

The GATE 2024 examination is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11. This year, a new paper focusing on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has been introduced.

The paper covers topics like Probability and Statistics, Linear Algebra, Calculus and Optimization, Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms, Database Management and Warehousing, and Machine Learning.

According to the media reports, GATE 2024 admit cards will be available for download from January 13 for the February exam.

