GATE 2024: Registrations To Begin On Later Date At gate2024.iisc.ac.in. , As IISC Bangalore Issues New Notice

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) registration period will now start on August 30, according to a notice posted on the gate2024.iisc.ac.in website by IISc Bangalore. The application portal was initially scheduled to start on August 24, but IISc Bangalore announced late in the day that it would instead will open on August 30.

The test will be given on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, respectively. The specific timetable has not yet been released by IISc Bangalore. A new paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has also been added.

There will be 30 papers, from which students may select up to two. IISC Bangalore has posted the syllabus and papers. Each paper will carry 100 marks, and the exam will be taken in English. General Aptitude (GA), which will account for 15 of the total marks, will be the same for all papers. The last portion of the essay is worth 85 points.

How to register for GATE 2024

1. Register yourself at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, the official website.

2. After registering, log in by providing your email address, password, and security code.

3. Submit your information and the required papers.

4. Pay the fees after submission

5. Download the application form in Step 5 for future use.

