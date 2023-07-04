Congress Slams BJP As Academicians Protest Cancellation Of UAPA Discussion At IISC Bangalore

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the cancellation of discussion on UAPA at IISC Bangalore. |

The Congress party has extended its support towards academicians and scientists protesting the cancellation of a discussion on the controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as UAPA, at the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISC-Bangalore). Over 500 academicians wrote to the Director of IISC, Bangalore after the institute allegedly cancelled a discussion led by student activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita.

Praising the signatories for their 'courage', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to slam the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The courage of the academics must be applauded. They offer a beacon of hope in these most trying of times. It is not the first time that distinguished members of our scientific community have fearlessly come out in defence of democratic values enshrined in our Constitution," stated Ramesh.

"They have earlier challenged obscurantism and the assault on scientific temper which has the tacit backing of the ruling establishment in New Delhi," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also IISc Bengaluru research team develops air-filter to deactivate germs

The discussion, which was set to be held on June 28, Wednesday, was titled ‘Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Prisons and the Criminal Justice System,' and was cancelled on June 27.

Narwal and Kalita, who were spearheading the discussion, also remain two of the accused individuals in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case for their alleged role in the violence which led to the death of 53 individuals from Hindu and Muslim communities.

According to reports, the organisers of the event kept an informal discussion at Sarvam Complex, a canteen at IISc after the cancellation.

"At this point, the administration dispatched members of the security team to disperse this informal gathering. It was only after the intervention of members of the IISc faculty that the security team backtracked,” said the letter written by the academicians and scientists, which urged the institute to ensure the freedom of expression of members at IISC.