GATE 2024 Notification Soon; Check IIT Bombay Last Year's Cut-Offs For MTech

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will soon release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) notification for 2024. Along with the notification, the officials will also release the registration details for GATE 2024. Interested candidates can check details about the MTech entrance exam on the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in.
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will offer admission to their MTech programmes through GATE exam 2024. Candidates who will qualify for GATE will be eligible for MTech admission to IITs. Every institute will release cut-offs for different engineering papers on the basis of the results.
Eliiblity criteria for GATE 2024:
Candidates who wish to appear for the GATE entrance exam need to fulfill the GATE eligibility criteria. The authorities will release the GATE eligibility criteria 2024 along with the official notification. Till then, candidates can check eligibility criteria based on last year:
A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam.
Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Arts/ Commerce.
Check IIT Bombay cut-offs for MTech courses:
Computer Science/Computer Science and Engineering/CS
General: 750
OBC-NCL: 675
SC/ST: 500
Mechanical Engineering/Thermal and Fluids Engineering/ME
General: 600
OBC-NCL: 540
SC/ST: 400
Design Engineering
General: 600
OBC-NCL: 540
SC/ST: 400
Manufacturing Engineering
General: 600
OBC-NCL: 540
SC/ST: 400
Electrical Engineering/ Communication Engineering/ EE/CS/EC
510
459
340
Control & Computing/ EE,CS,EC,IN/ Power Electronics and Power Systems/ EE,EC,IN/ Microelectronics/EE,PH,CS,EC,IN/ Electronics/EE,EC,IN,CS/Civil engineering/Transportation Systems Engineering/CE
700
630
467
Geotechnical Engineering
650
585
433
Water Resources Engineering
600
540
400
Structural Engineering
675
608
450
Ocean Engineering
600
540
400
Remote sensing
600
540
400
Construction technology and management
650
585
433
Chemical engineering/CH
600
540
400
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)