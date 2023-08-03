GATE 2024 Notification Soon; Check IIT Bombay Last Year's Cut-Offs For MTech

GATE 2024 Notification Soon | Representational pic

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will soon release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) notification for 2024. Along with the notification, the officials will also release the registration details for GATE 2024. Interested candidates can check details about the MTech entrance exam on the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will offer admission to their MTech programmes through GATE exam 2024. Candidates who will qualify for GATE will be eligible for MTech admission to IITs. Every institute will release cut-offs for different engineering papers on the basis of the results.

Eliiblity criteria for GATE 2024:

Candidates who wish to appear for the GATE entrance exam need to fulfill the GATE eligibility criteria. The authorities will release the GATE eligibility criteria 2024 along with the official notification. Till then, candidates can check eligibility criteria based on last year:

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam.

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Arts/ Commerce.

Check IIT Bombay cut-offs for MTech courses:

Computer Science/Computer Science and Engineering/CS

General: 750

OBC-NCL: 675

SC/ST: 500

Mechanical Engineering/Thermal and Fluids Engineering/ME

General: 600

OBC-NCL: 540

SC/ST: 400

Design Engineering

General: 600

OBC-NCL: 540

SC/ST: 400

Manufacturing Engineering

General: 600

OBC-NCL: 540

SC/ST: 400

Electrical Engineering/ Communication Engineering/ EE/CS/EC

510

459

340

Control & Computing/ EE,CS,EC,IN/ Power Electronics and Power Systems/ EE,EC,IN/ Microelectronics/EE,PH,CS,EC,IN/ Electronics/EE,EC,IN,CS/Civil engineering/Transportation Systems Engineering/CE

700

630

467

Geotechnical Engineering

650

585

433

Water Resources Engineering

600

540

400

Structural Engineering

675

608

450

Ocean Engineering

600

540

400

Remote sensing

600

540

400

Construction technology and management

650

585

433

Chemical engineering/CH

600

540

400

