GATE 2024: Exam Schedule Released On gate2024.isc.ac.in, Check Important Details Here | Representative image

The schedule for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 exam has been unveiled by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, today i.e. August 17. Interested students can find the detailed examination schedule on the official website, gate2024.isc.ac.in.

According to the website, the application window for GATE 2024 is likely to open from August 24, 2023. Candidates will be able to apply for the GATE exam till September 29, 2023.

Below are some key dates for candidates:

Application window: Expected to open from August 24, 2023

Last date to apply: September 29, 2023

Exam dates: February 3, February 4 & February 10, 2024

Admit card download: Available from January 3, 2024

Responses available: February 16, 2024

Answer keys: Issued on February 21, 2024

Results declared: March 16, 2024

Scorecard download: Starts from March 23, 2024

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

For additional details, candidates must go to the official website of the GATE exam 2024.

Read Also Bengaluru Indian Institute Of Science To Open GATE 2024 Portal Soon

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)