GATE 2023: Application correction window to not open today; know new date here

GATE 2023 application correction window will shut on November 11, 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is going to begin the GATE 2022 application correction window on November 8. The window was initially scheduled to start today, November 4. GATE 2023 application correction window will shut on November 11, 2022. Candidates can edit their form on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

In the GATE 2023 application form, candidates will only be able to edit their name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city. The candidates need to pay a fee for making changes in the application.

Here's how to edit GATE 2023 application form:

  1. Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

  2. Select the "GATE 2023 modification" link.

  3. Key in the log in details.

  4. Edit the GATE 2023 application form in the fields where you wish to make changes.

  5. Press on the submit button.

  6. Download the form and get a hard copy for future use.

