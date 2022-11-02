NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registrations for mop-up round commence at mcc.nic.in |

Registrations for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round have begun. The last date to register for the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round is November 4, however, the choice-filling process can be completed by November 5.

Initially, the registrations of NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round were supposed to start on October 31. But, it was rescheduled to take place from November 1 because of the offline admissions of several candidates in the Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions.

Here's how to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round:

Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in. Select registration link. Key in the required details and verify the details. Pay the application fee and select submit. Download the NEET PG counselling 2022 application form and get a hard copy for future use.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 choice-locking process is scheduled to be held on November 5, and the institutes have from November 4 to November 6 for verifying details of the candidates. The seat allotment process is going to take place November 7 onwards and the candidates can select their seats by November 8. The result for NEET PG counselling 2022 seat allotment is going to be declared on November 9.