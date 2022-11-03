GATE 2023: Application correction window opens tomorrow; know more here

GATE 2023: Application correction window opens tomorrow |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to start the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application correction window tomorrow, November 4, onwards. Candidates can make the necessary changes in the GATE 2023 application form candidates by visiting official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. The application edit window will close on November 11.

Applicants will have to pay a fee for every change made to the GATE 2023 application form. There would be no refund of any fee, apart from multiple transactions.

Candidates can only edit the field of name, date of birth, gender, category, address, college details, details of parents or guardians, exam paper, additional exam paper, existing paper and exam city in the GATE 2023 application form.

Here's how to edit GATE 2023 Application Form:

Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. Select the "GATE 2023 modification" link. Key in the log in details. Edit the GATE 2023 application form in the fields where you wish to make changes. Press on the submit button.