GATE 2023: Last date to register with late fees tomorrow, say officials

The aspirants will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
Representational image | PTI
New Delhi: Authorities have announced that those who have missed to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can roll with the payment of a late fee tomorrow, October 14 on the official website.

The aspirants can register themselves on online at gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants shortlisted in GATE 2023 can apply for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government.

The aspirants will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. The examination for the same will be conducted for 29 papers. However, a candidate is only allowed to select the second paper after clearing the previous exam.

Each GATE 2023 paper will be held for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is an examination conducted in India that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission at top colleges in India such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, etc.

