GAT-B/BET Registrations End Tomorrow At dbt.nta.ac.in | Apply Now

The registration for GAT-B/BET 2023, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will conclude tomorrow, March 31. Prospective applicants aiming for Biotechnology programs offered by JNU and other participating institutes can access the GAT-B/BET 2023 application form at dbt.nta.ac.in. The application process involves registration, form completion, document upload, and fee payment. Following the application deadline, the NTA will allow corrections to the GAT B/BET application from April 3 to 4 in online mode.

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2023 exam is scheduled for April 23, to be conducted in an online computer-based format lasting 180 minutes. As of now, the official website has not disclosed the dates for downloading the NTA GAT-B/BET hall tickets.

Here's how to complete the NTA GAT-B/BET 2023 application form:

1. Visit the NTA GAT B official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.

2. Access the online application link for GAT-B.

3. Enter personal details such as name, email, mobile number, etc.

4. Provide educational qualifications, communication details, and exam center preferences.

5. Upload required documents as per specifications.

6. Review all information and pay the application fee to finalize the registration.

The application fee for GAT-B/BET varies by category. Candidates can pay the GAT-B/BET 2023 application fee through Net-Banking/ Debit Card /Credit Card /UPI or Wallet.

- For OBC, EWS, and unreserved candidates appearing for either GAT-B or BET: INR 1,200

- For SC, ST, and PWD candidates appearing for either GAT-B or BET: INR 600

- For UR, OBC, and EWS candidates appearing in both papers: INR 2,400

- For SC, ST, PWD candidates appearing in both papers: INR 1,200

Previously known as JNU CEEB, GAT-B/BET serves as a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Biotechnology postgraduate programs and for the award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for research in Biotechnology.