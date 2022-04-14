GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slips Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Released Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, April 13, released intimation slips of examination city for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022.

According to the notification by NTA, an advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been posted on the website- dbt.nta.ac.in.

The candidates are required to check/download the same using their login credentials from the website- dbt.nta.ac.in.

GAT-B/BET-2022 examination, which will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode will happen on April 23. The GAT-B exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card for the GAT-B/BET 2022 will be issued soon.

"The candidates may please note that this is not the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course," read the NTA statement.

For more details, the candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in in case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, read the NTA notification.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:03 PM IST