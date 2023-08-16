FYJC Round 4 Admission 2024: Registration Opens Tomorrow On 11thadmission.org.in

Representative Image | Pixabay

The registration process for the Fourth Round of FYJC (First Year Junior College) admissions for the year 2024 is set to commence tomorrow, August 17. Aspiring students can register for the Centralised Online Admission Process through the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.

Steps to Register for FYJC Round 4 Admission 2024:

1. Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and go to the official FYJC admission website: 11thadmission.org.in.

2. Access the Registration Portal: On the homepage, locate the 'FYJC Round 4 Admission 2024' section and access the registration portal.

3. Create an Account: If you are a new user, you will need to create an account by providing your basic details and a valid email address.

4. Login: For existing users, log in using your registered email ID and password.

5. Fill in Details: Complete the application form with accurate personal and academic information.

6. Select Preferences: Choose your preferred colleges and courses from the available options.

7. Upload Documents: Upload the required documents, including mark sheets, certificates, and photographs.

8. Pay Application Fee: Make the necessary payment of the application fee as specified.

9. Review and Submit: Carefully review all the entered details before final submission.

10. Print Application: After successful submission, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The online registration will be open from August 17 to 23, following that, seat allocation result will be declared on August 26.

The Fourth Round of FYJC admissions provides an opportunity for students who may not have secured seats in the earlier rounds. It is essential to fill in accurate details and carefully select preferences, as the allocation of seats is based on merit and choice.

Aspiring students and their parents are encouraged to be well-informed about the admission guidelines and keep track of important dates.

