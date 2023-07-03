FYJC Admissions 2023: Marginal Rise in Science Second Cut-offs at City Junior Colleges | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a rare scenario, the second list of junior college admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a marginal increase in science in cut-offs at some of the top colleges.

At the majority of the popular junior colleges in the city and suburbs, there was less than a percentage point decrease in the minimum required score in all three streams, namely Arts, Science and Commerce. However, at some of the institutes, the Science cut-off rose by 0.1% to 1%.

At HR College, Churchgate, which is popular for Commerce, the cut-off is 93.%, down from last list's 93.4%. At St. Xavier’s College, Fort, except Science stream, the cut-off for other streams remains almost the same as that of last year. The Science stream has seen a drop from last list’s 91 percent to 89.6 this year.

Interestingly, at KC College, the Science stream saw the highest increase of 0.8% points in minimum score compared to last list, while the Arts cut-off dipped by 0.8%. Jai Hind is 90.2%, 91% and 87.4% cut-offs in Arts, Commerce and Science, respectively.

“This year's cut-offs are interestingly higher than the first list for Science. Students are changing their preference very often." said Hemlata Bagla, Vice Chancellor of HSNC.

At Mithibai College, the cut-off for Commerce is 90.8.%, down from last list's 91.2%. NM College, popularly known for Commerce, interestingly stays put at 93.6%.

While the pass percentage at the state board's Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination did drop in Mumbai division from last year's 96.16% to 92.26% this year, the number of students scoring above 90% grew from last year's 10,764 to 11,785.

The second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) saw around 1,39,651 students getting allotted seats in junior colleges at MMR.