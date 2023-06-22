FYJC Admissions 2023: Marginal Rise in Cut-offs at City Junior Colleges | Representative Image

Mumbai: The first list of junior college admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a marginal increase in cut-offs at the top institutes.



At the majority of the popular junior colleges in the city and suburbs, there was less than a percentage point increase in the minimum required score in all three streams, namely Arts, Science and Commerce. However, at some of the institutes, the Arts cut-off rose by 1% to 3%.



At HR College, Churchgate, which is popular for Commerce, the cut-off is 93.4%, up from last year's 93%. At St. Xavier’s College, Fort, except Science stream, the cut-off for other streams remains almost the same as that of last year. The Science stream has seen a hike from last year’s 89.6 percent to 91 this year.



At KC College, the Arts stream saw the highest increase of 1.4% increase in minimum score compared to last year, while the Science cut-off dipped by 0.8%. Interestingly, Jai Hind stays put at 92.4%, 88.2% and 91.2% cut-offs in Commerce, Science and Arts, respectively.



“This year's cut-offs are almost the same as last year, even though the results this year have seen a drop. This should have some impact on admissions," said Ashok Wadia, Former Principal, of Jai Hind College, adding, “Both Parents and students focus more on degree colleges and thus seek colleges that are lenient on attendance and are integrated with entrance exam coachings.”



While the pass percentage at the state board's Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination did drop in Mumbai division from last year's 96.16% to 92.26% this year, the number of students scoring above 90% grew from last year's 10,764 to 11,785.

The first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) saw around 1.36 lakh students getting allotted seats in junior colleges at MMR, even though around 2.16 lakh students had registered for admissions. This means, only 63.14% of students have found a college of their choice as yet. However, with more than 42% of the total available 2.37 lakh seats still vacant, they will have plenty of options to choose from, though not at their most preferred junior colleges.

The majority of the students who were allotted seats in the first round got one of their first three choices of junior colleges. While 42.08% of students got their first preference, the share of students getting their second and third preferred institute was 16.1% and 11.06%. Those who got their first choice of institute are mandatorily required to confirm their admissions, while others have an option of accepting their seats or participating in the subsequent admission rounds.