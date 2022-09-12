FT Ranking 2022: India shines as six B-Schools among top 100 globally

IIM Bangalore |

According to the FT Ranking Masters in Management Ranking 2022, which was published on September 12, six Indian B-schools have earned spots among the top 100 universities in the globe. The IIM Bangalore is the leader of the pack among Indian universities. As many as four of the esteemed IIMs are among the top leaders in India.

This year, the FT MiM Ranking in India gave the top spot to IIMB's two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), which leads to an MBA. The school was rated highest on factors like value for money, the proportion of women on the Institute's board, the number of doctorates held by faculty, the number of international courses taken, weighted salaries (in US dollars), career advancement, and graduate mobility abroad.

IIM Bangalore’s leadership position in these rankings plays a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school,” said a statement by IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan.

The University of St Gallen from Switzerland secured the number 1 position, followed by HEC Paris in France.

FT MIM RANKING 2022: Best Indian B-Schools

Rank 31: IIM Bangalore

Rank 44: SPJIMR

Rank 64: IIM Lucknow

Rank 81: IIM Udaipur

Rank 89: IIM Indore

Rank 97: International Management Institute New Delhi

FT MIM RANKING 2022: Top 10 B-Schools in the world

Rank 1: University of St Gallen

Rank 2: HEC Paris

Rank 3: Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Rank 4: Stockholm School of Economics

Rank 5: ESCP Business School

Rank 6: Essec Business School

Rank 7: London Business School

Rank 8: University College Dublin: Smurfit

Rank 9: EMLyon Business School

Rank 10: ESMT Berlin

16 factors make up the FT MiM rating. Seven criteria—together accounting for 59% of the ranking's overall weight—are based on alumni replies. Nine additional criteria are calculated using student data and are assigned a weight of 41%.

Value for money, professional advancement, goals attained, career assistance, employability, female students, the participation of women on the Institute's board, female professors, international mobility, and faculty with doctorates are among the primary indicators taken into account for the rankings.