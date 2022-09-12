FT Ranking 2022: India shines as six B-Schools among top 100 globally

According to the FT Ranking Masters in Management Ranking 2022, which was published on September 12, six Indian B-schools have earned spots among the top 100 universities in the globe. The IIM Bangalore is the leader of the pack among Indian universities. As many as four of the esteemed IIMs are among the top leaders in India.
This year, the FT MiM Ranking in India gave the top spot to IIMB's two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), which leads to an MBA. The school was rated highest on factors like value for money, the proportion of women on the Institute's board, the number of doctorates held by faculty, the number of international courses taken, weighted salaries (in US dollars), career advancement, and graduate mobility abroad.
IIM Bangalore’s leadership position in these rankings plays a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school,” said a statement by IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan.
The University of St Gallen from Switzerland secured the number 1 position, followed by HEC Paris in France.
FT MIM RANKING 2022: Best Indian B-Schools
Rank 31: IIM Bangalore
Rank 44: SPJIMR
Rank 64: IIM Lucknow
Rank 81: IIM Udaipur
Rank 89: IIM Indore
Rank 97: International Management Institute New Delhi
FT MIM RANKING 2022: Top 10 B-Schools in the world
Rank 1: University of St Gallen
Rank 2: HEC Paris
Rank 3: Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University
Rank 4: Stockholm School of Economics
Rank 5: ESCP Business School
Rank 6: Essec Business School
Rank 7: London Business School
Rank 8: University College Dublin: Smurfit
Rank 9: EMLyon Business School
Rank 10: ESMT Berlin
16 factors make up the FT MiM rating. Seven criteria—together accounting for 59% of the ranking's overall weight—are based on alumni replies. Nine additional criteria are calculated using student data and are assigned a weight of 41%.
Value for money, professional advancement, goals attained, career assistance, employability, female students, the participation of women on the Institute's board, female professors, international mobility, and faculty with doctorates are among the primary indicators taken into account for the rankings.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)