From The Campus: SJES College Alum Chooses Passion Over High-Speed Career In Hospitality

Mumbai: In today’s world, students pursue bachelors’ and masters’ degrees with greater credibilities to secure good career options and placements. Students chase the high speed living in order to achieve success quicker. Seldom you meet someone who choose work that makes them genuinely happy.

In conversation with Rahil Sayed, a graduate with a hotel management degree from SJES college of management, Bangalore, The Free Press Journal discovered more about how he chose a career options which is less opted for. Sayed has recently graduated from SJES college of management with a hotel management degree and now works at Zostel, Coorg, full time as the community manager of the place.

He said.” I chose to work at Zostel as I love travelling and wanted to explore something which would include both travelling and hotel management. I also wanted to escape the fast paced life and toxic work environment that I have experienced working at a five star hotel before”.

“I reminiscence my degree college days quite a lot as I’m from Kerala and I moved to Bangalore for my higher studies,” Sayed said.

He added, “My education has taught me everything about managing a hotel. It includes the most basic rules about hotel management, how to deal with guests, maintenance of the property and, most importantly, guest interaction. I work as front desk manager as well as community manager of the place. At Zostel, Coorg, the weekends are busy and the place is filled with guests. My job doesn’t end at just checking the guest in and out but also entertaining them throughout their stay. My degree has helped me better my communication skills thus, aiding me to make the guests feel comforted and at home.”

When asked about his work experience right after getting out of college and how is working at Zostel different than working at a well-managed hotel, Sayed’s response was quite wholesome.

“Working at Zostel is very fun and interesting. I get the opportunity to get to know people and listen to their stories about their travels, know about experiences around India. I’ve met so many people from different parts of the world till now and have made amazing friends. All of this makes the experience of working here worthwhile. I’ve also dealt with bad customers that create a ruckus and ruin the place for everyone else, thus I also have to be alert at all times. Working here lets me have a personal connect with the guests which won’t be possible anywhere else,” Sayed highlighted.