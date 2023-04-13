From Rags to riches; story of Bihar's rickshaw-puller turned entrepreneur, hires IIT & IIM students

Dilkhush Kumar | Instagram

Patna: In today's era, when talent meets handwork it gives rise to a startup. The culture of start-up in India is trending amongst a lot of youths. It doesn't matter if you are born in rich or poor family but if you have passion and zeal to achieve something big, then nobody can stop you from reaching at the highest level.

Dilkhush Kumar's story tells us that that it doesn't matter if you are not born into the family of millionaires, what matters is, if you want to be a millionaire.

An entrepreneur from a small village in Bihar who used to be a rickshaw-puller and vegetable vendor. But now, he is the founder and CEO of RodBez, a company worth crores at current valuation.

The rising man from Bihar has just studied till Class 12. He wanted to start something of his own and provide taxi services in Bihar. So, Kumar started Rodbez.

The startup is not like other taxi service providers that uses online application to connect customers with drivers. This one is different as it is essentially a database company that connects customers with taxi drivers and provides vehicles for outstation travel of more than 50 kms.

According to GNT Digital , Dilkhush said that graduates from prestigious institutions like IIT Guwahati were hired to work in Rodbez and they also supported his vision. He also claimed that some students from IIM have also joined his startup on a part-time basis.

According to Better India, The 29-year-old recalls that in Class 12, he had to put his education on hold to take care of his family’s finances. Soon, he was married, but without a job to care for his family. “We come from a very backward area, which is infamous for badh (floods) and berojgaari (joblessness). I was labelled ‘nikamma’ (useless) as I was dependent on my father’s income,” says Dilkhush, who hails from Bangaon village of Saharsa district in Bihar.

In 2011, he moved to Patna to begin working as a driver. A lack of pay pushed him to move to electrical wiring work, which he says fetched him decent income. But, he had to leave eventually, as the payments never came on time. For a while, Dilkhush tried his hands at selling vegetables online, but could not receive enough orders to make ends meet.

Continuous failure in his endeavours made Dilkhush want to go back to his old driving job. With his savings, he bought a second-hand car and started driving in Patna.

Dilkhush started researching availability of taxi drivers in a particular area and the demand for one-way cab services in a given area. “People want to avail services which are cheaper and convenient. And drivers want more passengers. We found routes that have more demand for cab services and availability of taxi drivers at a particular time. We designed an algorithm to match realtime cabs and riders going on the same route. With a simple search, it shows better cab availability,” he informed to Better India.

As of now, more than 50,000 people are using the RodBez app. He also claims to have already expanded cab services from Patna city to almost every village of the state in the first phase.

Watch the inspiring story of the founder of RodBez.