From Mumbai To Boston: An Indian Student's MBA Journey In The U.S

Embarking on my MBA journey in the U.S. has been an awesome experience. I’ve met some exceptional people, learned from brilliant professors, and benefited from an inspiring community.

Before deciding to do an MBA, I worked for around 10 years across multiple industries. I wanted more insights into business analysis and finance and wanted to learn from the thought leaders of tomorrow. An MBA in Finance was the best way to do this.

Selecting the right institution was quite challenging. I yearned for one that perfectly matched my aspirations. Diversity was a key requirement. Hult International Business School emerged as the ideal one for me.

Part of the reason I decided to study at Hult’s Boston campus was because I wanted to be on the East Coast, known for its finance prowess and abundance of opportunities.

Here are my top tips for Indian students looking to study in the U.S.:

Understand your finances.

Coming from a finance background, I suggest that you review and understand your finances before deciding to study abroad.

Studying abroad can be expensive, and many overlook the living expenses. Getting organised and prepared in advance will make the whole experience smoother and less stressful.

Have a plan for the future in mind.

An MBA is a great stepping stone for the next step of your career. Still, I believe it’s crucial to delve into the curriculum before selecting a school.

I aimed to join one that would facilitate entry into the finance, healthcare, or retail sectors. That's why an MBA in Finance at Hult was the ideal fit for my aspirations.

Get involved with activities.

I’ve had the pleasure of interacting with students from different countries and engaging in school activities. I was a finalist in the Hult Prize this year. It's an annual entrepreneurship competition where students from business schools worldwide compete to solve pressing social issues.

This year’s topic was sustainable fashion. My team and I brainstormed to find a solution to the staggering volume of textile waste. We planned merging textile waste with biopolymers to create a new material that could be used as a sustainable alternative to oil-based plastic.

Enjoy the experience

One of the most enriching aspects of my journey has been the opportunity to develop close friendships with people worldwide. It helped me have a unique perspective on different cultures and become a global citizen.

And lastly, soak up every bit of this experience! Studying abroad isn’t something everyone gets to do, so yes, chase those career dreams, but don’t forget to have an absolute blast along the way!

The author is a Finance MBA student at Hult International Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.