From India to Canada: Nishat’s Journey of Adaptation, Discovery and Growth

I paid close attention to minor details before moving to Canada, like carrying Canadian dollars, fixing my accommodation and even arranging a lift from the airport to my new residence before moving from India. It helped in a swift transition.

I am pursuing a post-graduation diploma in accounting at York University. My classmates and colleagues at the university have been kind. We had the opportunity to acquaint ourselves with each other during York University's introduction seminar.

Navigating academic challenges in Canada

At times, adjusting to the Canadian educational system has been difficult. At York University, we have eight subjects for eight months, and the pace of learning is relatively faster.

I decided to pursue my higher education in Canada, despite having the UK as my initial preference, because weighing all the possibilities and the present state of their economies, I found Canada would be a better fit for my long-term objectives. It’s a quite student-friendly country with easy settlement choices.

Embracing opportunities and coping with homesickness in Toronto

I have been living in Toronto for two and a half months now and the city offers more exposure and opportunity than other cities. Living here has given me opportunities and experiences that are precious, despite being an expensive city.

I pay a lot of money for a sleeping space in a house since rents in Toronto are quite high. However, students can choose from several housing alternatives, including renting a flat or joining a place in exchange for rent.

Homesickness can occasionally result from being far from family. I've dealt with it on several occasions, and my coping mechanism is to reach out to others if I feel lonely or depressed.

Navigating cultural differences and daily challenges

I have earned mixed experiences so far. I learned during an unpleasant encounter at a mall how people value their privacy here vis-a-vis back home. When it comes to food, I manage to get my go-to food items and spices from different Indian eateries and shops here. What’s challenging as an international student in Canada is managing time. I have a lot of responsibilities—like taking care of my schoolwork, cooking, generating content, finding a job, and maintaining my motivation. Managing all of these obligations may be very taxing. But overall, this is a fulfilling experience with a lot of learning.

