From Goa to Tamil Nadu: State Governments across country nod for resuming schools as COVID-19 cases go down

As the number of Covid-19 cases is going down, schools across the country are resuming physical classes this month, following the Covid norms.

The government of Goa approved the resumption of schools for the students of classes 9 to 12 from October 18 with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. The Directorate of Education issued the circular about schools resuming in the state on October 14.

According to the circular, the Managements and Head of Institutions should take their own decision after taking into consideration the local condition of the place, the infrastructure that is available. As of now, the schools might follow the hybrid model of conducting online as well as offline classes. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Goa is 679.

In Odisha, the school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Friday that the Odisha government has decided to resume physical classes for standard 11 from October 21 and for class 8 from October 25. Physical classes for class 10 and 12 had resumed on July 26 and class 9 on August 16. "The guidelines that have been issued for classes 9, 10 and 12, the same guideline and the protocols would be adhered to by the schools after the classes for 8 and 11 reopen," added Dash.

With regards to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Thursday that play schools, kindergarten and anganwadis would be allowed to re-open from November 1. “All employees and workers in play schools and kindergarten classes must have been vaccinated for their reopening,” Mr. Stalin said.

While the UT Administration on Wednesday said that all schools in Chandigarh will reopen for all the classes from October 18. It stated that vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff is also to be ensured.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:02 PM IST