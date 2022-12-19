From FIFA to FTX, General Knowledge section stumps CLAT 2023 aspirants

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Admission Test, also known as CLAT 2023, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The entrance exam was conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across twenty-two national law universities. The exam was conducted in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across India. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on the exam day itself.

For undergraduates, the exam presents 150 questions where students are awarded one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks are deducted for every anomaly.

Read Also CLAT toppers happy to pass the ‘state-of-mind’ test

As per Harsh Gagrani, the Chief Academic Officer at Legal Edge, the test was slightly tougher than the previous two CLAT exams. CLAT 2023 was as tough as CLAT 2020, which was conducted before the pandemic began, explained Gagrani. “The paper was tough compared to the last two years and lengthy as well,” he said while talking to The Free Press Journal.

The General Knowledge section was the toughest in the paper, presenting five passages with seven questions each. Only one passage focused on the presidential elections while the rest asked questions about FIFA and FTX, a cryptocurrency trading platform. The questions asked required students to have an in-depth knowledge of each of these subjects, Harsh explained.

“The English section of CLAT 2023 was moderately easy, where a large amount of the questions focused on vocabulary. The Logical Reasoning section focused on more conceptual questions as compared to contextual questions,” he added.

CLAT 2023's Quantitative section consisted of lengthy questions that took time to read and comprehend. The Legal Knowledge section consisted of questions that were primarily based on current law, as per Legal Edge.

Law aspirants will be able to file objections against the provisional answer key on Monday, December 19, 2022. CLAT 2023 will determine all admissions to National Law Universities this year and no additional exam will be conducted, as per the directive published by the Consortium of National Law Universities.