From Adversity To Achievement: Varun Baranwal's Inspirational Journey To Becoming An IAS Officer

Varun Baranwal | FPJ

An IAS Officer from Boisar, Maharashtra, Varun Baranwal serves an as example of a blend of passion, courage, and confidence. Coming from a down-to-earth family, Varun overcame financial challenges and setbacks in his personal life to crack UPSC IAS Examination in the year 2016.

Varun's Story of Success:

Ranked on 32 numbers, Varun hailed from a humble family setting where his father was the sole breadwinner as a bicycle repairer. Tragedy struck in 2006 when Varun's father passed away, leaving behind major financial responsibility over the family. As Varun continued to replace his father while working in the same position, he was also managing studies.

Varun's Unwavering dedication to become an IAS officer was facilitated by Dr. Kampli an acquaintance, who facilitated Varun’s reentry into formal education. Supported by Dr Kampli and his mother, Varun resumed his studies, striving to realize his dreams.

Academic Background:

Completing his 12th grade, Varun initially was pursuing medical studies, later he switched to engineering owing to financial constraints. He worked part-time to support his education. Following that, Scholarships provided much-needed financial relief. Overcoming numerous challenges, Varun’s unwavering determination paid off when he achieved the All India 32nd rank in the UPSC IAS exam in 2016.

Tackling financial obstacles and personal sacrifices, Varun’s hard work spirit and commitment to education have made him a shining example for aspiring civil servants and individuals facing adversity.

