 Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Initiates Legal Action Against 3 IAS Officers For Illegal Transfer Of Tribal Land
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has initiated legal proceedings against three IAS officers involved in a fraudulent land scam on Friday. The accused officers, who previously held positions as Additional District Magistrates (ADM) in Jabalpur, are charged for illegal transfer of tribal land between 2007 and 2012. The case includes the sale of around hundreds of acres of tribal land to non-tribal individuals, which was carried out without proper authorisation.

article-image

The complaint was lodged by the Lokayukta after allegations of misuse of power against the former Additional District Magistrates (ADMs): Basant Kurre, Deepak Singh, and O.P. Shrivastava.

article-image

During the investigation, it was revealed that, under the Land Revenue Act, only the Collector has the authority to grant permission for the sale of tribal land to non-tribal buyers. However, during the specified period, the ADMs in Jabalpur were given the authority to facilitate such transactions, leading to the unlawful transfer of tribal land.

A thorough inquiry into the case has been initiated to determine the extent of the officers' misconduct.

article-image
