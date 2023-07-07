MP: EOW Raids Plush House Of Food Inspector Amrish Dubey in Jabalpur, Reveals 600% More Assets Over Income

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The EOW (Economic Offences Wing) raided the plus duplex of Inspector of Food and Drug Administration Department, Amrish Dubey in Jabalpur on Friday morning. Simultaneous raids have been conducted at his Jabalpur and Sagar houses. Amrish Dubey has additional charge of Jabalpur along with posting in Sagar.

According to the information, EOW conducted raids on the basis of complaints of disproportionate assets and misuse of position against the inspector. Inspector Amrish Dubey lives in a plush duplex at A-19 in Star Park, Shatabdipuram.

Assets Disproportionate To The Income Found

It has been revealed that Dubey owns many properties in the city as well as rural areas. The luxurious amenities and facilities have been found at his home. During the action, information has been received about getting assets disproportionate to the income. The EOW team is scanning all the documents related to the income. Deposits of huge amounts in the bank, investment and land papers are being investigated.

Bank Lockers Will be Opened

Amrish Dubey was appointed in 2008. In 2011, he got the responsibility of Food Safety Officer. In the investigation so far, information has come to light that he got 600 percent more assets than his income. Information about a three-storey luxurious house worth 90 lakhs in Jabalpur, investment documents of 90 lakhs in Sugar Mill, a plot of 2400 square feet in Shatabdipuram worth 65 lakhs, two plots in Narsinghpur and a bank locker has been found. Investigation will also be done in Narsinghpur. Then the bank lockers will be opened.