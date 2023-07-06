Bhopal: Satpura Tiger Reserve Officials Recover Tiger Skull

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satpura Tiger Reserve officials recovered the skull of a tiger on Thursday morning. The skull is believed to be of the tiger whose highly decomposed headless carcass was found in the Churna circle of Dabra beat of Satpura Tiger Reserve on June 25. Further investigation is underway.

Satpura Tiger Reserve, Beat Guard Narayan Prasad Lodhi and others saw two dogs eating a piece of meat near Dhansai village. They chased away the dogs and found out that what the dogs were eating was actually the skull of a tiger. The dog squad was called in and has identified some places in Dhansai village.

“We found the skull of a tiger on the slope near Dhansai village around 6 am on Thursday. We believe that the skull may be of the same tiger which was found beheaded in the core area,” said Satpura Tiger Reserve Field Director L Krishnamurthy to Free Press.

He further said that for further confirmation, samples of the skull have been collected and sent to the lab. The investigation into the case is still going on. There is apprehension that villagers might be involved in the killing of the tiger. Things will become clear in further investigation.

When asked whether the youth who committed suicide after being interrogated some days back is connected with the incident, he said that it could not be said with certainty.

Assistant Field Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, Sandeep Feloz said to Free Press that various teams were formed to trace the accused involved in tiger poaching. More than 80 suspects including those who have criminal records were interrogated. It may be due to fear that the accused might have thrown the skull. There is apprehension that the accused might be from Dhansai village itself and they will be held soon. The tiger skull was found 500 meters away from Dhansai village and 2 km away from the incident site.

