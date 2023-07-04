 MP: Man Suspected Of Killing Tiger At Satpura Tiger Reserve Ends Life In Betul
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man Suspected Of Killing Tiger At Satpura Tiger Reserve Ends Life In Betul

MP: Man Suspected Of Killing Tiger At Satpura Tiger Reserve Ends Life In Betul

Uikey's body was found hanging from a tree in his field on Sunday

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A man suspected of killing a tiger at Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) last month allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said on Tuesday.

A headless and decomposed carcass of an adult tiger was found in the core area of STR (Narmadapuram district) on June 26.

A Case Of Poaching Suspected

It was suspected to be a case of poaching, and Anis Uikey, a resident of Dhansai village, was detained for questioning, Betul's Chopna police station in-charge Chhatrapal Dhurve said.

Read Also
Bhopal: SUV Overturns As It Rams Into Electric Pole
article-image

Uikey's body was found hanging from a tree in his field on Sunday, he said.

The forest team that had detained Uikey for questioning in the STR tiger poaching case released him on Saturday, the official said.

Uikey Shared The Password For His UPI Wallet

On returning home, Uikey shared the password for his UPI wallet with his son and he was found hanging from a tree the next morning, he said.

The man had a huge debt, the official said, adding that he was also allegedly involved in sorcery.

The police are yet to record the statement of the deceased man's family members and ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, Dhurve said.

The deceased man's uncle Kamal Uikey, however, has alleged that his nephew committed suicide due to the pressure of interrogation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Read Also
Bhopal: Police Constable Recruitment Process Resentment Rises Among Aspirants
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

6 Famous Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh To Visit This Sawan

6 Famous Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh To Visit This Sawan

MP: Daughter Serves Poisoned Food To Family in Sheopur, 4 Hospitalised

MP: Daughter Serves Poisoned Food To Family in Sheopur, 4 Hospitalised

MP: Man Suspected Of Killing Tiger At Satpura Tiger Reserve Ends Life In Betul

MP: Man Suspected Of Killing Tiger At Satpura Tiger Reserve Ends Life In Betul

MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates 'Earn & Learn' Scheme To Make Youths Independent; 10 New Colleges To Come...

MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates 'Earn & Learn' Scheme To Make Youths Independent; 10 New Colleges To Come...

BJP To Counter Unemployment With 'Seekho-Kamao' Scheme In Poll-Bound MP

BJP To Counter Unemployment With 'Seekho-Kamao' Scheme In Poll-Bound MP