From a glorious career to new beginnings: Mumbai's Cathedral school principal, Meera Isaacs, set to retire after over 40 years

Children are digital natives, pajamas under a shirt and tie, the order of the day,” says Meera Isaacs, Dean, The Cathedral and John Connon School

Meera Isaacs who has spent more than four decades at The Cathedral and John Connon School, most years as its principal and dean, is all set to call it a day.

The former English teacher who quotes King Lear and Lady Macbeth in normal parlance and with luxurious flair is euphoric about futurity. With her hair bound in a quintessential ‘teacher’ bun and her handloom sari draped in impeccable pleats, this highbrow educator says her new expedition has just about begun, though the harbor is yet unknown.

While Ms Isaacs will be pinned to the establishment for some months more and in different capacities, she is thrilled at the impending exploration phase and quick to confess that the din of children yelling down the corridor will always remain her favourite melody.

It’s been a long journey, what are your thoughts looking back?

It’s been an exhilarating journey. I have been with children for most of it and that has been the most gratifying part. I have not only taught but have also learned from children and my friends …. which has been a great education in human values for me. In short, it’s been a happy and eventful journey.

Also being an English teacher, did you work towards getting children to love books again?

Definitely. The library was the first place that got an AC in the school, as a way of luring the children to what I believe should be the focal point of a school. I felt that if children are happy to visit the library of their own volition, they will eventually pick up a book or a magazine and that is what happened. We also had lots of comfortable seating for the kids... Sofas in attractive colours, reproductions of our Indian artists, and a serene, beautiful environment helped and I have seen many children become avid readers. Our Head Librarian does a tremendous job in buying good, age-appropriate material. The library is truly a happy knowledge space.

The Headmistresses of the lower sections have a well-planned reading programme; the love for reading is inculcated right from the lower classes.

How did your love for books come about?

My father was a journalist and he loved books and had a library of sorts. I used to often just sit on the floor, feel the heft of books in my hands initially, and of course read them. I loved the smell of fresh paper and the idea of turning the pages and the scent of the books always fascinated me. A new book would smell like a fresh adventure to me. I often leaf through books and the sheer joy it brings is a feeling I still savor.

And what about teaching as a profession? Is it not on the decline?

Yes, it is sadly so in certain areas. I have never understood why professions like teaching and nursing are not given their due. We call them ‘noble’ but we do not give them the respect that they deserve in our highly corporatized and commercial society.

My mother was the principal of a school and that is how I became a teacher- she was a person of great integrity and capability and tenacity of purpose.

Have your children taken on teaching?

Yes, my younger daughter is a teacher in Hong Kong. I presume she got it from me just as I got it from my mother. But I must say that I have had tremendous support and patience from my husband and daughters. I would bring my work home and would spend long hours correcting books or preparing lessons and only an understanding family is accepting of so much time away from them.

Was teaching always your first love?

At one point I wanted to be a journalist because my father was one but my mother discouraged the idea. I presume she had her reasons for it. It was in fact when my mother asked me to help out in her school in Pune, that I realised I had an affinity for teaching and eventually worked towards it. I did my B.ED after I got married. Since my husband was in the Navy, I travelled a lot . My previous stint at Mount Carmel in Delhi strengthened the belief that I had found my true calling.

Are you a strict Principal?

As an English and later, Psychology teacher I enjoyed my classes and I think to a large extent, so did the students

I loved my students, all of them, especially the naughty ones, as they brought a touch of spice to the classroom. When I look back it was great fun as students added so much colour to my life with their crazy irreverence.

But taking on the role of a Principal is a totally different proposition. Rules and regulations, discipline and responsibilities, and a certain distancing happens. If one has to do the best by the institution and its students, a different set of norms come into play. Am I strict? Yes, I am! I believe it has stood the school in good stead.



Do you still remember any student by his or her name?

Of course, I do! Almost all of the youngsters whom I have taught. I can even remember where they sat in class It’s grand to meet them after a long time, and still remember their names and recall their antics. And my students remember me as well: those were fun days. I have taught some of the loveliest people. Today they are successful, respected members of the global society. I am proud of them.



Are you in touch with your students?

Very much so. They are always ready to help when the need arises. They are a strong support system both to the school and to me personally.



Which side of the debates are you, online or offline?

Definitely offline. School is not just about book -knowledge. It is so much more. It is your friends, teachers, security guards, the furniture which bear the engravings of boredom,the physical buildings that provide the true essence of school life. The camaraderie between students in school and their friendship works far better for children than anything else. To have teachers and faculty around, to talk to them, to share confidences with friends, to play a good game of basketball: the competitive atmosphere on the playground is so different from sitting at a computer. ‘Physical school matters.



Did students miss their friends at all, given the online connectivity these days?

Totally. A young child, about six years old happened to pass my home the other day with his mother. I struck up a conversation and the boy’s mother kept telling me about how the boy miss’s classes and the teachers etc. etc. The little boy listened quietly for a time until he suddenly erupted with a storm of words to emphasise that “what made him happy was to meet his friends and nothing else”. He echoed what most children believe. Interacting with friends in real-time is what matters.

Did online teaching happen smoothly?

Our teachers were stellar. They transformed themselves into digital wizards almost overnight. I must say ZOOM worked like magic for us and possibly most of the world, in getting people connected. But yes, it was not always easy getting work done. The academic subjects came fairly easily but physical education was another story in the beginning- making students run in their houses was a strange way of going about it. Also, the drama was not the easiest to get done online. We have many students keenly interested in the Arts and that was a problem area - to keep the interest going via a screen was challenging, but the human mind is creatively innovative. Soon things began to fall quite seamlessly into place.



Did all students get online seamlessly?

Children are digital natives. They are always ten steps ahead of the school. They made the best of the situation. A tee-shirt that was visible in the camera and pajamas underneath became the order of the day.

Was there anything good that you thought came out of this process that lasted for almost two years?

Yes, definitely. The world of education has changed dramatically. The pandemic has jump-started much in the education world. Covid also brought out the good side of people. People began acknowledging the little things that made a difference in life. They began caring more for each other and helping complete strangers. Parents, students, teachers actually worked together to extend a hand to those who needed it. The spirit of generosity surfaced strongly.

It is generally felt that parents may have been heartless in pushing for their children to get back to school asap?

I don't think so. At first of course parents wanted their children at home because the fear of the virus was overpowering. But later, we all understood and accepted the fact that the worst was over and that the virus would continue to mutate into less virulent strains . We would have to learn to live with it. Keeping children cooped up for almost two years was not helping anyone . They needed to be with their friends which would happen only through physical schooling.

Parents also had full faith that the school would follow all the protocols necessary for the safety of their children. That reassurance is bringing more & more children back to the classroom

Did no one get Covid in your school?

They did. Infact one faculty member was very ill. It was almost a touch and go situation but he luckily is very well now. Many students , parents and teachers were laid low for a few days but they all have recovered.

Is there any incident that stands out in your career?

Yes, during the Godhra riots 150 of my students were stranded in Ahmedabad along with faculty. While I got credit for evacuating them all, I must say my faculty who was there and Jet Airways did all the heavy lifting. Those days news travelled more slowly than today. My teachers called to say that they thought something was wrong in the city. Then we heard about the rioting. The faculty kept the students safe in the hotel. The hotel staff and the teachers had the students at the airport before 7 am the next day with packed breakfast and lunch boxes. Kudos to them for their presence of mind and organisational skills and our gratitude to Jet Airways for their quick and empathetic response.

Did your sense of dressing ever become a point of discussion between students, as you were always dressed in crisp sarees

(Laughs) Yes, I have heard of that. When I was a schoolgirl,

I made it a point to notice what my teacher was wearing. So, I presume the cycle goes on. In my early days I wore starched cotton saris - I had a good collection of Bengali saris. In fact, when Handloom House had its annual sale, we teachers would flock there. I believe I was called ‘the Queen of Cottons’. Now I’m too lazy to starch saris , so have resorted to light silks.

Any other memories of the last 44 years?

Many ! Every memory is quite sharp, about students and many happy and funny moments, the deep and lasting friendships I have made along the way, the variety of experiences that I have had. . I always encourage youngsters to follow their dreams and their passion. The other day a couple came to me complaining that their son neglected his school work because of his love of football. I advised the parents to encourage his first love. Today he has been selected as part of a good coaching camp and is training seriously.

Who knows, we may just have a Ronaldo in the making!

I love the way my senior students lend a helping hand to streamline processes for the juniors. They take on so much work happily and selflessly to make the school a hub of creativity. I value that attitude.

What now?

Not yet decided but I always wanted to start a school for girls from the marginalised sections. I am already part of one such venture and am thinking along these lines. I have also been asked to write a book but am not sure !

And the title of the book would be?

Children, ….something on children for sure.

Maybe ‘What Adults should learn from children’.

And?

Travel, meeting my children and grandchildren , and just slowing down… all these are very appealing.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 08:28 AM IST