French President Macron Launches Initiative For Indian Students To Study In France | REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed a new initiative offering Indian students the opportunity to spend a year in France learning the French language before commencing their desired degree program.

The launch of the initiative is included in the 'Classes Internationales' program. The initiative also involves providing an extra one million euros in funding for the Indo-French Campus for Life Sciences.

Additionally, students will receive scholarship opportunities upon completion of Classes Internationales. The program is available to Indian students of all academic abilities.

Students who are interested can sign up at classesinternationales.org before March 31.

Macron visited India for two days and was the guest of honor at the Republic Day 2024. He had previously revealed plans to introduce French language classes in public schools through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the social media post, he added,"30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It's a very ambitious goal, but I am determined to make it happen."

The program allows students, whether they are already learning French or starting from scratch, to enroll in undergraduate programs taught in French at French higher education institutions after completing a year of intensive language training at the same institution.

During his trip to India, the President emphasized France's dedication to creating additional prospects for Indian students. This is demonstrated through programs like Classes Internationales and the five-year short-stay Schengen visa for alumni.