Free UPSC Civil Services 2025 Coaching Schedule Revised By Jamia Millia Islamia

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has announced an extension in the deadline for submitting applications for free coaching, inclusive of hostel facilities, aimed at preparing candidates for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) examination 2024.

According to the revised schedule, candidates now have until June 19 to complete the online application process for the free UPSC coaching program.

Furthermore, there has been a change in the examination date, which has been rescheduled from June 1 to June 29. The results of the written test for the UPSC entrance exam are tentatively expected to be available on July 20, following which online interviews will tentatively take place from July 29 to August 12. The final results are slated for release on August 14, with admissions scheduled to be completed by August 19.

Following this, registration of waiting list candidates will occur on August 22, and their admissions will be finalized on August 28. Classes are set to commence from August 30.

This year, the entrance test for UPSC coaching offers 100 available seats. Hostel accommodation is mandatory and will be provided to all admitted students. However, in the event of a shortage of hostel seats, allocation will be prioritized based strictly on merit determined by the entrance test. Additionally, RCA reserves the right to reduce the intake if a sufficient number of deserving candidates are not available.

As a festive offer, students will be required to pay a monthly hostel maintenance charge of Rs 1000, payable six months in advance, totaling Rs 6000. Subsequently, they must deposit the maintenance charge two months in advance. Female students will deposit their charges in the Girl Hostel/Provost Office.

Jamia Millia Islamia University highlighted that since its establishment, RCA has facilitated over 600 selections in Civil Services and other Central and State Services. The university also celebrated the recent achievement of Shruti Sharma, who secured All India Rank 1 in the Civil Services Examination 2021.