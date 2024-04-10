France Attracts Over 412,000 International Students, Key Figures Reveal |

In the academic year 2022-2023, France maintained its status as a top destination for international students, welcoming over 412,000 enrollments, representing a 3% increase from the previous year and a substantial 17% rise over five years. Campus France's latest edition of Key Figures on Student Mobility highlights the ongoing appeal of French higher education despite the uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. France maintains its position as the 6th most preferred destination for international students globally.

Diverse International presence

The report highlights the diversity of the international student body in France, with students from the European continent, sub-Saharan Africa, and North Africa forming the largest contingents. While Asian student numbers remained stable, there was a surge in Indian enrollments, offsetting a decline in Chinese students.

Top countries of origin

Morocco, Algeria, and China remain the primary countries of origin for foreign students in France. However, significant increases were observed among Italian, Spanish, Lebanese, Congolese, and Indian students. The number of Ukrainian students doubled within a year, likely influenced by the ongoing conflict in the region.

On the other side, French students are increasingly exploring opportunities in neighbouring or French-speaking countries for their international studies. Over 105,000 French students pursued degrees abroad in 2021, with popular destinations including Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and Spain. France also leads in sending students and staff on Erasmus+ mobility programs, with Spain, Germany, and Italy being the favoured destinations.

Read Also The Taste Of Life In France For An Indian MBA Student

Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, student mobility for studies is gradually resuming worldwide. While many countries experienced a decline in international student enrollments, France maintained its numbers during 2021. However, recent policy changes in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands aimed at limiting student mobility could potentially impact future growth in this sector.