FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Experiential And Holistic Learning

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal revealed today the third edition of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, highlighting the city’s leading institutions based on various educational criteria. This year’s survey, published today, examines how schools in Mumbai are fostering education beyond traditional textbooks, highlighting those that particularly shine in experiential and holistic learning.

In its third year, the FPJ Mumbai School Survey remains a leading, merit-focused assessment of school education in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. The survey utilises systematic assessments, data analysis, and school contributions to depict a genuine representation of the city’s educational environment.

The aim is not merely to recognise achievement but also to inspire schools to assess, adjust, and enhance their educational approaches. The survey reveals both advantages and shortcomings, assisting educators and parents in better grasping the current state of the school and areas for improvement.

In this year’s results, outside-class learning stood out as one of the most significant elements among the schools surveyed. Approximately 80% of institutions indicated they have functioning clubs, competitions, and student-organised events. Through Model United Nations (MUNs), cultural fairs, and classroom learning in practical situations.

The report highlights that although engagement levels are significant, the experiential and interdisciplinary richness of these activities is still evolving. Various schools persist in prioritising traditional formats instead of investigating newer, inquiry-driven and interdisciplinary initiatives.

Survey Breakdown: Leading, Developed, Basic, Minimal

The FPJ analysis places schools into four categories based on their performance and consistency across experiential and holistic learning indicators:

Leading: 2 Schools

Developed: 36 Schools

Basic: 44 Schools

Minimal: 11 Schools

While only a handful of institutions have reached the ‘Leading’ stage, the large proportion in the ‘Developed’ category shows encouraging movement toward more comprehensive, hands-on education models across Mumbai’s schooling ecosystem.

Top 10 Schools for Experiential & Holistic Learning

The following institutions have been recognised as the Top 10 Schools for Excellence in Experiential and Holistic Learning for 2025:

B D Somani International School, Cuffe Parade



Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (E)



Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (W)



Children’s Academy International School, Ashok Nagar



Dhirubhai Ambani International School



Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai



Oberoi International School, Goregaon (E)



Pawar Public School, Bhandup



Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane



Veer Bhagat Singh International School, Malad (W)

(Note: School mentioned aphabetically)