FPJ Interview: New challenges in marketing, says marketing icon Philip Kotler

Father of Modern Marketing, Philip Kotler |

Dr. Philip Kotler, known as one of the biggest names in the field of marketing attended the virtual launch, hosted by MICA, of 'Reimagining Educational Futures in Developing Countries: Lessons from Global Health Crises’, a book co-edited by Professor Varsha Jain of B-school, MICA. The Free Press Journal asked a few questions to Philip Kotler on different aspects regarding Marketing education. Excerpts from the interview:

How would you compare the interest around learning marketing today compared to the 80's and 90’s?

Marketing ran on a high interest level during the 80s and 90s. Many young people wanted to major in advertising which carried a glamour of its own. Since then, interest in advertising has dropped a bit.

What are the current challenges in teaching Marketing?

Marketing’s new challenges such as climate change and sustainability and the need for choosing company causes have impacted marketing, for some positively and for others negatively.

What are the concepts that students should understand to update their marketing knowledge?

There is growing interest in DeGrowth. As the economy aims for endless growth, we increase the planet’s warmth and drive many citizens to leave countries that get unbearably hot. Other countries will try to prevent migration of refugees to their countries and spark new conflicts.

In the meantime, marketers are making new use of design thinking and atmospherics. Robots will also play an increasing role.

4. Books about Marketing that you would like to recommend?

Kotler, et al. Entrepreneurial marketing, Wiley 2023. The book holds that being a professional marketer is not enough. Companies will increasingly need entrepreneurial marketers.

Deepak Ohri, A Bridge Not too Far, Waterside Productions, 2023. Describes who creativity and innovation work in the hospitality industry.

Jason Hickel, Less is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World (2020).

Nancy Lee and Philip Kotler, Success in Social Marketing: 100 Studies from Around the Globe (Wiley)., 2022.

Philip Kotler, et al, H2H Marketing, Springer.