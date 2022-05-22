FPJ impact: Buses arranged successfully for NEET PG candidates to help reach center amidst floods in Assam

Assam: Following a video posted by the Free Press Journal on a flooded NEET PG exam center in Silchar, Assam, the District Administrator, and the Indian Medical Association arranged buses for the candidates.

This ensured that the doctors took their exam in all calm and security. In fact, one of the candidates, Dr. Dawipayan Deb profusely thanked the Free Press Journal and the other local media for the help.

“The district Administration provided two busses for the stretch of the road which was waterlogged. The Indian Medical Association also gave us two busses so we could reach there on time, the exam was safe and sound,” he continued.

These services were provided only to the residents of Silchar and some candidates did not make it to the examination. The IMA organized an end-to-end transport for two locations whereas the District Administration carried out these services for only the flooded stretch of road that led to the center.

“The various media organizations, both local and then national like the Free Press Journal supported us, and through the media, we asked the administration to make provisions. Hence he agreed,” according to Dr. Dawipayan Deb.

