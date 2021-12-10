FPJ-Ed: When Will NEET 2021 Counselling commence for AIQ seats? Aspirants seek update

Medical aspirants are asking for an update as to when NEET 2021 counselling will commence for the all India quota (AIQ) MBBS seats. The central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is yet to declare the dates as to when will the counselling for NEET 2021 UG medical seats start. Up till now, only a few states including Goa and Gujarat have commenced the NEET UG 2021 counselling process.

Candidates will have to apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India seats and at aaccc.gov.in to take admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). AACCC conducts NEET counselling AYUSH courses.

Requesting the MCC to drop an update on the NEET UG counselling process, an aspirant said: “I request the MCC to start the counselling procedure as soon as possible or atleast give an update.”

I request the mcc to start the counselling procedure as soon as possible or atleast give an update . #asknmc #neet2021 #NEETUG2021 #NEETUG2021counselling — Sv (@confusedsv) December 8, 2021

While another took to the micro blogging site and said: “When will NEET UG counselling start. If it IS going to be delayed further then tell us the reason.”

When will NEET UG counselling start. If it IS going to be delayed further then tell us the REASON. We have the RIGHT TO INFORMATION. GOI we aren't kids to be fooled. We have the RIGHT TO VOTE too. #NEETUG2021 #NEET #neet2021 #NEETINJUSTICE #NEETUG2021counselling #neetaiq — D Rao (@Diaaraoo) December 8, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:45 AM IST