e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: UPSC Mains - General tips before General Studies I paper

Prerana Pamkar
FPJ-Ed: UPSC Mains - General tips before General Studies I paper | File Photo

FPJ-Ed: UPSC Mains - General tips before General Studies I paper | File Photo

Advertisement

On December 7, Saturday, UPSC aspirants will take their General Studies I paper. GS paper 1 is one of the other four general papers. This exam will include subjects; history, geography, and Indian Society. The subtopics will comprise Art & Culture, Modern History, World History, Physical Geography of India and World, Human Geography, Demography, Social Issues, and Developments in Indian Society.

While aspirants will be well prepared with the subjects tomorrow, a UPSC professor and director from ALS IAS Coaching Institute, Delhi, and a UPSC topper AIR 4 share tips before aspirants take their second paper.

Yash Jaluka, AIR 4, UPSC Mains, said, "The aspirant should have a clear mind. They should focus more on relaxing after they finish the necessary revisions. Again, ways one can remain calm differ from person to person."

"Personally, I prepared some things which I kept in hand to revise at the last minute. I also did a bit of meditation before the exam," he added.

A few last-minute tips from Jojo Mathew, ALS IAS Coaching Institute

  1. Fast revision works wonders

  2. Sufficient sleep is crucial

  3. Reaching the exam on time releases pressure

  4. Attempting all questions is a must

  5. Attempting something is better than attempting nothing

  6. Don't think about the results. Think about the exam

  7. Tell yourself ''I will do my best in these 3 hours

  8. Pressure mounts by thinking about the final exam

He further added, "If you think to yourself that I have left just four questions so, my paper as well, you will feel regretful later. Attempting even little of what you know gives you chances of scoring better. So, leaving a question can be a double-edged sword."

UPSC aspirants can bear these tips in mind before they take their second paper.

All the best!

ALSO READ

Sameer Wankhede 'harassment': NCSC asks Mumbai police chief to appear before it on January 31 Sameer Wankhede 'harassment': NCSC asks Mumbai police chief to appear before it on January 31

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
Advertisement