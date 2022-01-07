FPJ-Ed: UPSC Mains - General tips before General Studies I paper

On December 7, Saturday, UPSC aspirants will take their General Studies I paper. GS paper 1 is one of the other four general papers. This exam will include subjects; history, geography, and Indian Society. The subtopics will comprise Art & Culture, Modern History, World History, Physical Geography of India and World, Human Geography, Demography, Social Issues, and Developments in Indian Society.
While aspirants will be well prepared with the subjects tomorrow, a UPSC professor and director from ALS IAS Coaching Institute, Delhi, and a UPSC topper AIR 4 share tips before aspirants take their second paper.
Yash Jaluka, AIR 4, UPSC Mains, said, "The aspirant should have a clear mind. They should focus more on relaxing after they finish the necessary revisions. Again, ways one can remain calm differ from person to person."
"Personally, I prepared some things which I kept in hand to revise at the last minute. I also did a bit of meditation before the exam," he added.
A few last-minute tips from Jojo Mathew, ALS IAS Coaching Institute
Fast revision works wonders
Sufficient sleep is crucial
Reaching the exam on time releases pressure
Attempting all questions is a must
Attempting something is better than attempting nothing
Don't think about the results. Think about the exam
Tell yourself ''I will do my best in these 3 hours
Pressure mounts by thinking about the final exam
He further added, "If you think to yourself that I have left just four questions so, my paper as well, you will feel regretful later. Attempting even little of what you know gives you chances of scoring better. So, leaving a question can be a double-edged sword."
UPSC aspirants can bear these tips in mind before they take their second paper.
All the best!
