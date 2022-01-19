FPJ-Ed: UNICEF survey: Kerala CM appreciates Edu Dept, parents-teachers for efforts amid COVID pandemic

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Wednesday that the education department, parents, the teaching community, and society worked together to ensure that the state's education process ran smoothly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the comment in response to a recent UNICEF India Case Study on the benefits of COVID-19 on education, which praised the southern state in this regard.

The Chief Minister cited several portions from the research report that underlined the state's accomplishment in a series of tweets.

"Kerala is an exception: about 70 per cent of parents of both younger & adolescent students believe that overall learning progress is the same or better than it would be in school," he tweeted quoting the UNICEF survey.



"Kerala has the greatest technology access, & it has also been among the most proactive states in supporting students: it is the only state where nearly everyone who used remote learning, reports that the government has provided remote learning resources," the study further said.



Vijayan thanked everyone who stood by the children to overcome hurdles and ensure hassle-free learning during the time of the pandemic.



"Wholehearted thanks to everyone who has made this possible. Education Dept., teachers, parents & society have stood together with the children to overcome hurdles and ensure that our education process continues unhindered," he further tweeted.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 04:20 PM IST