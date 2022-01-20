FPJ-Ed: Two booked for issuing false degree certificates

On Thursday, the Mumbai police crime branch broke a ring that was issuing false degree certificates and mark sheets from UGC-accredited private universities, and two people were arrested, according to an officer. An officer said that the crime branch's Unit-11 searched Prime Sapphire Education, a school in the western area of Borivali, on Wednesday after receiving a tip.

The police had received information about a racket involved in issuing fake certificates and mark sheets, he said. During the raid, the police found that the accused had charged money online and in cash to issue fake degrees and mark sheets of private universities from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, he said.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by a 23-year-old student, who has cheated of Rs 1.31 lakh for a degree from Gujarat's Sabarmati University and a mark sheet and degree certificate of a Madhya Pradesh-based private university, the official said. The police seized degree certificates and mark sheets of more than 200 students from the spot, he said, adding that a laptop, two hard discs, cash, pen drives, and other related documents were also recovered.

The accused allegedly collected money from students and took them to private universities, where they would mark a particular student's attendance for the next three years in one day. The duo would also write answer sheets of all examinations of these three years on the same day, deputy commissioner of police Sangramsingh Nishandar (Detection-1) said.

In some cases, students received degree certificates and mark sheets without attending college and sitting for exams, he said. The arrested accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till January 27, the official added.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:52 PM IST