FPJ-Ed: TISS considering re-opening campus in January 2022

After a series of campaigns held by students for the re-opening campus, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has finally considering re-opening the campus in January 2022.

According to a letter signed by RM Joshi and circulated among students of TISS, attempts will be made to reopen Face to Face classes from the upcoming even semester starting from January 2022, subject to any state or central government guidelines issued nearer to the date, especially in the context of the new variant of Omicron.

The letter further stated, “In the first stage, only graduating batches of students will be allowed to come to the campus for designated time, in their final semester, as per the plan prepared by the respective Dean/Chairperson/Dy Director.

It may be recalled that Free Press Journal wrote about TISS students have been campaigning for the reopening of the campus physically. The students had demanded that if the campus was not opened by November 30, students’ organisation will go to the campus for a talk.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:03 PM IST