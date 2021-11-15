FPJ-Ed: Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management introduces Executive MBA programme

The Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) has introduced Executive Education from the coming academic year at its new Executive Education complex at IIT Bombay.

It will be a joint MBA program with the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis. According to a release, the program’s mission and vision is to transform working executives into future leaders by providing them with the relevant management skills and expertise and offering world-class management education comparable to any major ranked university.

The program is open to all eligible students in India and caters to graduates with significant experience (not less than seven years), professionals, and entrepreneurs across industries and other functional areas, including CEOs, CXO’s, Directors, Presidents, VPs, and AVP’s.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Executive Education Complex, Mr. Shailesh Mehta said that the MBA school has strived to achieve global reputation through its highly qualified faculty, high-caliber students, and facilities offered. "Our vision is to become a premier management school in Asia by ensuring that the SJMSOM is a world-class facility at the IIT Bombay campus and to nurture the strong talent pool of students here to become future leaders."



