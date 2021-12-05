FPJ-Ed: RRB releases result dates of CBT-1, schedule of CBT-2

The Railway Recruitment Board today released a notice of declaration of results of CBT-1 and schedule of CBT-2.

The results of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) are to be declared on January 15, 2022. The CBT-1 was held in seven phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021.

According to Railway exams mentor, Nikhil Gupta, the results should have been out after a month of the conclusion of the exam, but it got delayed. “Last year a speak-up Twitter campaign was started and after that, the exam dates were announced,” Nikhil added.

The candidates who get shortlisted for the CBT-1 exam will be able to appear for the CBT-2 exam which is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:31 PM IST