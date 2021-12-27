FPJ-Ed: Resident doctors hold protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling, from Shahidi Park to Supreme Court - Watch video

Delhi resident doctors on Monday held a protest march over delay in NEET-PG counselling, from Shahidi Park to Supreme Court.
#WATCH | Delhi: Resident doctors protest march over delay in NEET-PG counselling, from Shahidi Park to Supreme Court— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021
Visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/wunEOtgZs6
Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:16 PM IST