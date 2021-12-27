e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,531 new COVID-19 cases, 7,141 recoveries; Omicron case tally at 578Sensex nosedives over 450 points, Nifty below 16,900
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:16 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Resident doctors hold protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling, from Shahidi Park to Supreme Court - Watch video

FPJ Web Desk
Watch video: Resident doctors hold protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling, from Shahidi Park to Supreme Court | ANI

Watch video: Resident doctors hold protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling, from Shahidi Park to Supreme Court | ANI

Advertisement

Delhi resident doctors on Monday held a protest march over delay in NEET-PG counselling, from Shahidi Park to Supreme Court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:16 PM IST
Advertisement