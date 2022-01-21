FPJ-Ed: Over 90% of Pakistani students struggle in math and science

A nationwide study conducted by faculty at the Aga Khan University's Institute for Educational Development found that 90 percent of Pakistani primary and lower-secondary students do not understand mathematics and science concepts they are required to learn.

As part of the study, which was funded by Pakistan's Higher Education Commission, more than 15,000 students in grades five, six, and eight in 153 public and private schools took standardized tests in mathematics and science. All tests were aligned with Pakistan's curriculum and have been validated for use in the country by previous studies.

The average mathematics score was 27 out of 100. The average science score was 34 out of 100.Only one percent of students scored over 80 in either subject, thereby demonstrating what researchers called "excellent understanding"

Girls slightly outperformed boys in science and tied boys in mathematics. The average score in private schools was higher than in public schools but did not exceed 40 in either subject.

The average score in Punjab province was the highest among the country's regions but did not exceed 40 in either subject. In total, 78 public schools and 75 private schools participated in the study. Eighty percent of students were the children of parents with a high school certificate or less.

