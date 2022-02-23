FPJ Ed: NMIMS fest Meraki to kickstart on February 25; Naresh Iyer, Bani J part of promo activities

Meraki, the annual cultural fest of SVKM’s NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL), Mumbai is back again this year. An international level three-day cultural fest, Meraki, celebrates the spirit of music, dance, literature, art &, photography in the inter-collegiate sphere.

Meraki will be conducted in a hybrid mode on February 25, 26, and 27 this year. The theme for this year’s edition is 'Cinephilia' and various Instagram live sessions, which includes interactions, with Bollywood playback singers like Naresh Iyer and Hamsika Iyer were conducted, while a song promotion of a star-studded Punjabi single named 'Hunter', starring Bani J and Ieshaan Sehgal was carried out.

Meraki, which collaborated with Mohit Chauhan’s 'Animals Are People Too' trust, raised Rs. 52,260 which was used to feed stray animals. As part of the collaboration, Meraki conducted a series of workshops with prominent celebrities, the proceeds of which were donated directly to the trust.

Meraki will be hosting 20+ events ranging across various genres. Some of their flagship events include By Hook Or By Shook, Murder Inc, Cheeky Blinders, Make Cents, BGMI, etc.

Since the fest will be held in the hybrid mode, offline events which include Singing, Acting, Dance, Modelling, Makeup, etc. such as The Split, Mashupify, By Hook Or By Shook, Verses Versus, Cheeky Blinders, Beau-hem-ia and How’s My Line Up. To know more about the events organised by Meraki, you can check out the website: http://meraki.nmims.edu/r, and the event brochure will be available at https://linktr.ee/merakithefest_. For more details, check out @merakithefest on Instagram.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:31 PM IST