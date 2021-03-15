SVKM’s Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics presents Insight'21

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics - one of India’s Top 10 Premier Commerce Colleges, presents its international intercollegiate festival INSIGHT. Insight'21 is a Business, Finance and Economic Festival and this year it will be enlightening its journey by presenting itself on a virtual platform. In the previous years, Insight has hosted stellar personalities from diverse backgrounds like Mrs. Smriti Irani(Minister of Textiles), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Indian Politician), Mr. Apoorv Mehta (CEO, Dharma Productions) etc. This year the outreach is maximised due to its online presence, thus, we will be expecting a footfall of 1000+ individuals including corporates and professionals.

In an attempt to explore the scope of computerisation in today’s time, the theme of Insight’21 is none other than UNRAVELLING THE DIGITAL ERA. Insight believes that as a human in this digital civilisation, more than our need, it is our duty to expand our knowledge and summon the virtual universe.