Is Your ORS Solution Fake? Revant Himatsingka AKA The 'Food Pharmer' Accuses Pharmacies Of Selling Perfidious Products

Food and Health influencer and internet personality, Revant Himatsingka has taken a shot at major food and drug companies yet again. After his recent video on disparity in the production exhibited by multinational companies, the 'Food Pharmer', as he known around, has now taken on Indian pharmacies and their ORS or Oral rehydration salts and their contents.

ORSL is Not ORS

Himatsingka claims and therefore has accused Indian drugstores of selling fake ORS solution to Indians. In this particular instance, in his latest video on X, he is seen making the case against 'ORSL Health Drink'.

Most of the ORS in the Indian pharmacies are FAKE!

These companies trademark the word "ORS", but they are not an ORS!



Fake ORS has high sugar and dangerously low sodium. Consuming fake ORS has resulted in many kids being admitted to the ICU because of brain swelling.… pic.twitter.com/pS1zuSXKqZ — Revant Himatsingka “Food Pharmer” (@foodpharmer2) April 29, 2024

He claims, this drink, that has been approved by the Indian regulatory authority, FSSAI, does not match the requirements of what can be called and ORS solution, as per WHO guidelines. Nevertheless, it is being sold as an alternative to ORS by pharmacies.

Even the brand itself, does not claim to be ORS, as the company has a mention, alerting consumers about the same on the tetra pack.

The 'Food Pharmer' pleaded pharmacies saying, "I request all pharmacies to stop selling us fake ORS which harm the health of our kids and I request regulatory bodies to take action against fake ORS!"

With regards to the contents of the solution, Himatsingka claims, that this particular beverage consists of high level sugar and 'unhealthily' low amount of sodium.

J&J's ORSL

The ORSL drink brand was bought by the American-giant Johnson and Johnson in 2014.

He sighted the example of other recognized brands in the market, that produce solution that follows the WHO guidelines.

This is highly harmful for children, and even the past, such instances of fake ORSL solution causing harm to kids have surfaced.

For Johnson and Johnson, which markets these products, this is not the first instance of the company finding itself in trouble with its potentially detrimental products. A few years ago, it ran into a controversy with its faulty hip-implants, and then even in the Indian context, it found itself in troubled water, with its harmful baby products, particularly, the baby powder, which was found to not be suitable for use.