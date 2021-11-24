e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:14 PM IST

FPJ-Ed | NEET UG Counselling: Andhra Pradesh, Assam release merit lists on official websites

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

The NEET 2021 merit lists for state quota medical admissions have been released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, and the Dr NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh.

The merit lists have been released for admission of candidates to MBBS/ BDS courses.

To view their result, candidates can visit the official websites of the state counselling agencies.

Steps to download Assam NEET Rank List

  1. Visit the official website- dme.assam.gov.in

  2. Click on 'NEET UG 2021-Assam State Merit List' link

  3. Once the merit list appears on your screen, you can download it

Steps to download Assam NEET Rank List

  1. Visit the official website - ntruhs.ap.nic.in

  2. Click on the designated merit list link

  3. The list will appear on your screen in PDF form after which you can download it

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:14 PM IST
