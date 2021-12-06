FPJ-Ed l NEET PG Counselling: Maharashtra resident doctors join the protest over delay in admission process

Maharashtra State Association of Resident doctors on Monday joined a nationwide protest by resident doctors in view of the delay in NEET PG Counselling.

They will stop Out-Patient Department (OPD) services from December 6 for the same.

As seen in the visuals, the protesters were holding banners demanding justice.

Resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital boycotted emergency services along with Out-Patient Department (OPD) in view of the delay in NEET PG Counselling on Monday.

Director-General of Health Services, Sunil Kumar interacted with protesting Resident Doctors of Safdarjung Hospital, who have boycotted Emergency Services in this hospital. He appealed for calling off protest for a few hours.

On Sunday, resident doctors of the RML Hospital informed that they have decided to boycott emergency services and OPD service from today due to "repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021".

"To mark our protest against repeated delays and postponements of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, we, the overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation, began our agitation for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling and Admission process, November 27 onwards, in the form of withdrawal from OPD services," the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said on Sunday.

"Following the discussion with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw from our all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions from December 6," it added.

Previously, Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:42 PM IST